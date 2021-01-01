STURME Keyboard Wrist Rest Pad and Mouse Wrist Rest Support for Office, Computer, School, Mac -Pain Relief & Comfortable & Durable

Material: wrist rest set is made of breathable material and comfortable memory foam, lightweight, comfortable, and durable foam will not be out of shape Stress-Reliever: ergonomic mouse pad and rest keyboard pad will improve hand and wrist posture, it will avoid joint and wrist problems and release your elbows and shoulder stress for long hours of using computer Anti-Slip: Non-skid backing hold pad, prevent unwanted movement. Bottom material are odorless healthy and, Double Sticking and Press handing for edge to supply flat and smooth edge and will prevent roll up nor split open Practical: the wrist support keyboard Suitable for Computer and Mac. And Easy to Clean Just need a soft and damp cloth to wipe, Light weight and easy to carry, Suitable for home and office use, playing games, etc. 100% Satisfactory Purchase: Lifetime Money Back If there is any problem