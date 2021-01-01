From stupell home d cor
Stupell Industries Lightbulb Sun Lake Reeds Photograph Framed Wall Art by Marcus Prime, 24" x 30", Black Framed
Advertisement
Dimensions: Item measures 24 x 1.5 x 30 Inch FrameREADY TO HANG - Prefabricated to be hung with any nail, screw, or other basic wall hanging hardwareAPPLICATION - Perfect décor addition to any wall for a living room, bedroom, bathroom, kids room, kitchen, office, hotel, dining room, bar etc.QUALITY - Constructed with 1.50" thick stretcher bars for gallery quality profile. High quality print on canvas, seamlessly stretched and stapled to durable shrink resistant frames.Design by Marcus Prime