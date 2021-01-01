From ashley furniture
Stupell Industries Countryside Anchor with Sunflower Vine Floral Detail, 36 x 48, Canvas Wall Art, Off White
Advertisement
Proudly made in the USA, Our stretched canvas is created with the highest standards. We use only the highest quality inks and canvas on our in house Mimaki printers, and then hand cut and stretch each piece over a 1.5 inch thick wooden frame for hanging. The art comes ready to hang with no installation required. Not to mention, at this size, it is sure to be the focal point of any room!