From the stupell home decor collection
Stupell Home Décor Chef With Pizza Dough Wall Plaque, 12 x 0.5 x 12, Proudly Made in USA
Advertisement
Dimensions: 12 x 0.5 x 12 Inches Proudly Made in USA Lithograph Print Mounted on Sturdy 0.5 Inch MDF (wood) Hand Finished & Ready to Hang Great addition to the kitchen in your home. Dimensions: 12 x 0.5 x 12 Inches Proudly Made in USA Lithograph Print Mounted on Sturdy 0.5 Inch MDF (wood) - Hand Finished & Ready to Hang Complete your culinary space with our lively wall plaques. Design by Stephanie Workman Marrott