Stunning Red Rose & Calla Lily Bouquet Bouquet only

Flower Delivery: Our radiant long-stem red roses and graceful white Calla lilies come together, creating one gorgeous bouquet. A sentimental surprise for someone who means everything to you.Gathering of long-stem red roses and white Calla lilies gathered with ruscusPicked fresh on our premier farms around the world, our flowers are cared for every step of the way and shipped fresh to ensure lasting beauty and enjoyment.About Godiva®Since 1926, Godiva Chocolatier has been known for its expertly made Belgian chocolates and confections. With outstanding dedication to craft and sophisticated presentation, Godiva's presence as a top gifted confection remains unrivaled throughout the world.Add to their gift:Exclusive red glass vase with an artistic footed detail and a classic, stylish design; measures 9"HClear glass gathering vase; measures 8"HGodiva gourmet chocolates in dark, milk, and white chocolates with Belgium fillings such as silky ganache, creamy pralines, rich caramels, plus fruit & nuts; arrives in a classic gold box; 8 pieces Great for Everyday