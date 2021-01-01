Advertisement
Bring an adorable creation to life using Stuffed Felt Owl Needle Art Kit! This art kit contains all the materials you'll need to put together a plush ornament perfect as a gift topper or fashion accessory. This felt friend features a hot pink owl with colorful wings that include floral patterns. Have fun putting it together, then hang it anywhere from its thread! Assembled Dimensions: Length: 3 3/4" Width: 2 3/4" Kit Contains: Pre-Cut Felt Pieces Adhesive Embellishments Plastic Needle Floss Lightweight Polyester Fiberfill Instructions Required (Not Included): Pencil Scissors Tracing Paper Chopstick Or Wooden Dowel (Optional) Fabric Glue (Optional)