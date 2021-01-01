From martha stewart

Study in Framed Canvas with Foil Gold/White - Martha Stewart

$89.99
In stock
Buy at target

Description

Make a statement in your home with the Study in Gold and White Framed Canvas with Gold Foil. A gold abstract design adorns the white canvas to create a bold and striking look. A gold frame complements the canvas, while 2 D-rings make the contemporary canvas art easy to hang. With its stunning design, this framed canvas wall art adds an eye-catching modern allure to your living room or home office. Pattern: Giraffe.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com