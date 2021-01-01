Study Guide to accompany Baking and Pastry: Mastering the Art and Craft, 2e The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) Author

A valuable resource for creating professional baked goods and dessertsThe study guide to accompany Baking and Pastry: Mastering the Art and Craft provides additional support for those learning professional techniques for creating baked goods. The second edition book offers over 600 recipes and covers breads, pastry dough, cookies, custards, icing, pies, cakes, chocolates and confections. The guide helps students learn the main text's step-by-step methods, decorating principles and more. This accompaniment is provided through the Culinary Institute of America, which is an independent college offering degrees and certificate programs in culinary arts and baking and pastry arts.