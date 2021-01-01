Woven Paths Studios Distressed White Stone Resin Mermaid Bookends (Set of 2 Pieces)

Keep deep sea and mythical stories proudly propped up with these resin mermaid-shaped bookends. The mermaid shape is both a whimsical and classic design. Use on the same set of books or group two different sets of books opposite each other against walls. Use one mermaid on the inside of each grouping with the mermaids facing each other. This 7. 75" high set of bookends will bring life to your dull shelves.