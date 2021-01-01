From transolid

Transolid Studio Undermount Stainless Steel 33 in. Single Bowl Kitchen Sink in Brushed Finish

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Transolid Studio stainless steel sinks are handcrafted of premium 14-Gauge 304 stainless steel. Each sink features an exclusive, convenient Sink Pocket a hidden pocket which makes great storage for sponges, brushes and other kitchen tools used daily. Studio sinks have tight 3/16 in. radius inside corners and their geometric design offers straight sidewalls and a at bottom for a modern look. Every Transolid Studio sink includes stainless steel bottom sink grid and stainless steel covered IP-top sink strainer. Additional features are superior sound insulation with 7 mm sound deadening pads and channel grooves to direct water into the drain. Premium brushed finish provides a luster shine. Covered by a lifetime limited warranty.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com