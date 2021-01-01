From transolid
Transolid Studio Undermount Stainless Steel 15 in. Single Bowl Kitchen Sink in Brushed Finish
Transolid Studio stainless steel sinks are handcrafted of premium 14-Gauge 304 stainless steel. Each sink features an exclusive, convenient Sink Pocket a hidden pocket which makes great storage for sponges, brushes and other kitchen tools used daily. Studio sinks have tight 3/16 in. radius inside corners and their geometric design offers straight sidewalls and a at bottom for a modern look. Every Transolid Studio sink includes stainless steel bottom sink grid and stainless steel covered IP-top sink strainer. Additional features are superior sound insulation with 7 mm sound deadening pads and channel grooves to direct water into the drain. Premium brushed finish provides a luster shine. Covered by a lifetime limited warranty.