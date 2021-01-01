From american standard
American Standard Studio S Brushed Nickel 1-Handle Shower Faucet (Valve Not Included) | TU105500.295
The urban-inspired Studio S design is defined by sleek lines, superior performance, and lasting durability. It's equipped with dependable, double ceramic pressure balance technology for consistent water temperature, anti-scald protection, and smooth, flawless operation. Featuring tarnish- and scratch-resistant finishes to coordinate with the entire Studio S Collection, it's the perfect fusion of style and function for today's modern bathroom. Requires Flash Shower Rough-in Valve, sold separately.