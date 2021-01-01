Studio Round Table by Huppe - Color: Blue - Finish: Blue - (4571P-306)

A cool fashion statement for modern homes. This Studio Round Table by Huppe is constructed of birch veneer, showcasing a round tabletop supported by three stylish angled legs for an understated appeal. Compact and versatile, this accent piece can be placed near the sofa, next to the bed or the bedside recliner. Canadian based Joel Dupras drew his inspiration from European styles, creating a piece with timeless sophistication. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Round. Color: Blue. Finish: Boreal Blue