Nostalgic Warehouse Studio Privacy Door Knobset with Pink Crystal Knob - Antique Pewter - 725071

Nostalgic Warehouse STUCRP_PRV_238_NK Studio Solid Brass Rose Privacy Door Knob Set with Pink Crystal Knob and 2-3/8" Backset Privacy Function: Privacy door hardware features a locking mechanism on the interior for use on bedroom and bathroom doors where locking is needed. The exterior side features a small pin hole to unlock the door hardware from the outside.Features:Durable, high quality solid brass rosette with crystal knobReversible handing for left or right hand doorsDesigned for doors between 1-3/8" and 1-3/4" thicknessEasy to install on modern pre-drilled doorsIncludes square corner latch plateCovered under a 5 year limited warrantyDoes not meet criteria for ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) certificationHand assembled in the United StatesProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: Nostalgic Warehouse backsets and rosettes are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware.Genuine Crystal Knob: Crystal knobs are constructed of at least 24% lead crystal. Crystal is both stronger and more reflective than glass; displaying a bright sparkle and rainbow prism effect.Specifications:Backset: 2-3/8"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Locking Mechanism: Trim LockHanding: Reversible Left or RightHandle Height: 2-1/8"Handle Width: 2-1/8"Handle Projection: 1-15/16"Trim Height: 4Trim Width: 2-1/2"Latch Faceplate: Square CornerMaterial: Brass, Crystal Antique Pewter