Studio Media Unit with Lacquered L Top by Huppe - Color: Brown - Finish: Brown - (4551-32-4502RP-331)

Simplicity combined with functionality and aesthetics. Designed by Joel Dupras, the Studio Media Unit with Lacquered L Top by Huppe includes a lacquered sliding top concealed storage space for consoles and other accessories. The sliding top adapts to different settings, while the self-closing, slow motion slides allow the hidden storage drawers to shut softly and quietly. The two glass drawers include two adjustable shelves for storage. In addition, the drawers allow the signal from the remote control to get through and are specially treated to match the exterior. Wire management back panel ensures tangle-free arrangement. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Brown. Finish: Clay Lacquer