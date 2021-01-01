Society6 Studio Maluda Pieces Cutting Board, 16" x 10.5", Pink

This is a must have kitchen accessory, no matter which way you slice it The cutting board is made from light birch wood that won’t look too heavy when integrated into your kitchen décor The display side is a print with a semi-gloss coat that will pop when displayed on your counter while the prep side is a matte natural birch woodgrain that can easily be washed with a non-abrasive cloth Available in two sizes: 11.5” x 11.5” (round) or 16” x 10.5” (rectangle) Society6 is a revolutionary Home Décor company that supports the art community worldwide, Hand crafted & produced in Denver, Colorado, United States, Weight: 0.5 Pounds, Manufacturer: Society6