From safavieh
Safavieh Studio Leather Collection STL402A Handmade Mid-Century Modern Leather Area Rug, 3' x 5', Grey / Black
Advertisement
The handmade Construction adds durability to this rug, ensuring it will be a favorite for a long time This rug is made of strips of soft, genuine Leather The modern style of this rug will give your room a contemporary accent This rug measures 3' X 5' For over 100 years, Safavieh has been a trusted brand for uncompromised Quality and unmatched style Pile height is 0.25 inches