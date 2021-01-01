United Weavers Studio Flash Aqua 8 ft. x 11 ft. Oversize Area Rug, Blue

For an elegant and warm accessory to your home, the United Weavers 8 ft. x 11 ft. Area Rug is an excellent piece. This rug has a transitional style, ideal as a versatile finishing touch piece to your living area for a look that achieves the best of both worlds. It comes in a blue shade, bringing a cooling touch to your room. With a geometric design, it achieves the perfect combination of traditional and chic that will work well with any decor. This rectangular rug features a 90% polypropylene construction, making it a lasting option for any living space. It has a plush pile, boasting a lush appearance to your flooring. Color: Aqua.