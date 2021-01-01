From sd studio designs
Studio Designs Vision Mobile Cart in Silver with Frosted Glass 403529
Advertisement
Top rotates 360 Degrees Work Surface 25"W x 14"D Work Surface Height Adjustable from 24.75" to 34.5" Powder Coated Steel Construction for Durability (5) Casters for Mobility with 2 Locking for Stability Top rotates 360 Degrees Work Surface 25"W x 14"D Work Surface Height Adjustable from 24.75" to 34.5" Powder Coated Steel Construction for Durability (5) Casters for Mobility with 2 Locking for Stability