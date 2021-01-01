From ashley furniture
Studio Designs Home Truss 19 Inch Hanging Wall Clock with Metal Cord, Golden Brass/Black
The 19" Truss Hanging Wall Clock by Studio Designs Home is a sophisticated and unique timepiece for your home. The smooth black cord and metal round hanging peg are a stylish addition to the elegant brass frame and delicate black hands. The Arabic numbers and minute markers against the white face are easy to read. The smooth and accurate quartz movement keeps time seamlessly with one AA battery. (not included)