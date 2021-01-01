From ashley furniture
Studio Designs Home Modern Extra-Large 29 Inch Wall Clock, Black
This sleek and sophisticated wall clock by Studio Designs Home features an accurate, quartz movement. The black minute and hour hands are hand-finished with stylish, silver tips. This elegant timepiece has a glass lens and silver raised numerals. It is extra-large (29- inch diameter) making it a striking addition to your home. The durable and lightweight plastic frame makes it less prone to scratches and dents than a traditional wood frame. Requires one AA alkaline battery (not included).