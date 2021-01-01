From rust-oleum

Rust-Oleum Studio Color Monterey, Interior Paint + Primer, Flat Finish, 2-Pack

$49.94
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Pre-mixed colors are ready to use and designer-inspired to provide an upscale lookMold and mildew resistant formula smoothly rolls on walls and brushes on trim while offering added protectionPaint is durable, highly washable and delivers exceptional coverage; the right choice for high traffic spacesFlat sheen has less shine and will cover existing imperfections; good for dining rooms, living rooms and bedroomsDry to the touch: 1 hourPro tip: painting in natural sunlight will help you catch and cover any uneven patches

