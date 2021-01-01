Studio Center Table by Huppe - Color: Yellow - Finish: Green - (4570-P-354)

Artistic accent piece with architectural value. This Studio Center Table by Huppe is not just about providing function, but also lending a fashion statement. Canadian artisan, Joel Dupras, takes inspiration from the timeless European designs and delivers with an innovative twist. A work of art, this beautiful center table is finely crafted in an asymmetrical silhouette that is slightly curved to evoke sculpted charm. It rests on three angular legs that offer optimal support and a sense of completion. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Triangular. Color: Yellow. Finish: Avocado Lacquer