Mercer41 Studio Carville Modern And Contemporary Dark Brown Faux Leather Upholstered Gold Finished 2-Drawer Console Table

A stunning fusion of faux leather and metal makes the Carville console table a unique addition to any space. Spacious drawers provide room to store phone chargers, bills, and more. A sturdy black glass tabletop is equipped with space to display books, decor, and more. The console is supported by a glamorous gold-finished metal frame that contrasts with the aged faux leather for a cool, contemporary feel. Inspired by both modern and ancient designs, the Carville features gold-finished drawer handles embellished with the archaic Greek key motif. Place this exceptional piece in the foyer to create an impressive entrance, or place it in the living room to form a striking focal point. The Carville console table is made in China.