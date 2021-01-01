Bush Business Furniture Studio C 71" U-Shaped Desk with Hutch and File Cabinet, Black Walnut, Installed (STC003BWSUFA)

Give your office the workspace you need and the style you deserve with this Bush Business Furniture Studio C U-shaped desk with a hutch and mobile file cabinet. The extended bow front desk surface offers guests a rounded front to pull up a chair and collaborate, while the expansive U-shaped layout has all the room you could ever want to spread out. Featuring a thermally fused laminate finish, this office set stands up to years of everyday use. With four doors, the hutch stores office supplies, books, reference materials, and more. The three-drawer mobile file cabinet rolls with you throughout your office or remains in place as needed. One file drawer accepts legal-, letter-, and A4-size paperwork, while two box drawers organize small office supplies. Studio C comes with a 10-year manufacturer warranty and meets ANSI/BIFMA standards. American-made with US and imported parts..File cabinet includes two box drawers and one file drawer, and rolls wherever you need it.Fully assembled with White Glove premium service: delivery, installation, detail finishing, and packaging removal.American-made with US and imported parts.Meets or exceeds ANSI/BIFMA standards.Bow front desk surface offers extended space for guests to collaborate.U-shape and contemporary-style finish lend a great look to this desk with storage.Made of laminate over engineered wood in a black walnut finish.Bundle includes: bow front desk, credenza desk, desk return, hutch, and three-drawer mobile file cabinet.Available in your choice of several contemporary and traditional finishes to fit any work environment.10-year manufacturer limited warranty.Hutch provides plenty of storage room and includes four doors with self-closing Euro-style hinges.Thermally fused laminate finish fends off scratches and stains.Dimensions: 66"H x 72"W x 100"D.Mobile file cabinet locks to secure your letter-, legal-, and A4-size paperwork with the file drawer gliding on smooth full-extension ball bearing slides.U-shaped desk with a hutch and mobile file cabinet perfect for a large office or remote workspace