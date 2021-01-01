Bush Business Furniture Studio C 71" L-Shaped Desk with Mobile File Cabinet and Return, Sand Oak (STC007SOSU)

The Bush Business Furniture Studio C L-shaped desk with a mobile file cabinet combines professional quality with contemporary looks and functionality. The thermally fused laminate finish, durable edge banding, and sturdy end panels resist scratches, stains, and dents while standing up to the rigors of a 40-hour work week. Keep pesky computer cords out of your way with the cable management system for an organized work surface. The return attaches to either side of the 71"'W desk to form a left- or right-handed L-shaped layout, while the three-drawer mobile file cabinet rolls throughout your office or remains in place as needed. One file drawer accepts legal-, letter- and A4-size paperwork, while two box drawers organize office supplies. This desk with storage comes with a 10-year manufacturer limited warranty and meets ANSI/BIFMA quality test standards..Dimensions: 29.36"H x 71"W x 71"D.10-year manufacturer limited warranty.Assembly required.Bundle includes: desk, desk return, three-drawer mobile file cabinet.L-shaped desk in contemporary style is designed to match the majority of spaces.Filing cabinet includes two box drawers and one file drawer and rolls wherever you need it.Meets or exceeds ANSI/BIFMA standards.Mobile file cabinet locks to secure your letter-, legal-, and A4-size paperwork with a file drawer gliding on smooth, full-extension ball-bearing slides.Return attaches to either side of the desk to form a right- or left-handed layout.Durable thermally fused laminate work surface resists scratches and stains; base is made of engineered wood.L-shaped desk offers space to spread out and integrated cable management to conceal computer cords.Made of laminated wood in a sand oak finish