Bush Business Furniture Studio C 26" Office Storage Cabinet with Drawers and 2 Shelves, Storm Gray (SCF130SGSU)

The Bush Business Furniture Studio C office storage cabinet with drawers and shelves offers a stylish, long-lasting workplace organization solution for today's professionals. Keep important documents, office supplies, work in progress, and equipment in order so you can access the materials you need quickly and easily. A file drawer opens on smooth full-extension ball bearing slides for an effortless reach to letter-, legal-, and A4-size paperwork and can be locked to protect sensitive information. Two box drawers organize writing utensils, notepads, and other supplies, while the open shelves are perfect for frequently used items. This lateral file cabinet with shelves has been meticulously tested to meet or exceed ANSI/BIFMA standards for safety, durability, and performance and is backed by the Bush Business Furniture 10-year manufacturer's warranty. American-made with US and imported parts..Two box drawers keep writing utensils, notepads, and other small office supplies organized and accessible.Made of laminate over engineered wood and comes in storm gray finish.10-year manufacturer limited warranty.Office storage cabinet with drawers and shelves presents a practical organization solution with contemporary style.Thoughtfully designed for maximum stability and includes hardware to anchor the file cabinet with shelves to a wall.Assembly required.Available in several contemporary and traditional finishes to complement any office.American-made with US and imported parts.Two open shelves offer a great place to stash work in progress and other frequently used materials.Meets or exceeds ANSI/BIFMA standards.See the full line of Bush Business Furniture Studio C commercial office furniture, including desks, chairs, bookcases, and file cabinets.Locking file drawer opens on smooth full-extension ball bearing slides for an effortless reach to letter-, legal-, and A4-size paperwork.Dimensions: 26"H x 30"W x 17"D