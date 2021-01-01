Bush Business Furniture Studio C 60"W x 24"D Credenza Desk, White (SCD360WH)

The Bush Business Furniture Studio C 60W Credenza Desk gives you just the right amount of workspace with a sturdy design and refreshing finish you'll love. A durable thermally fused laminate construction stands up to your 40-plus hour work week, resisting scratches, stains and dents to look great for years. Clean lines and an extended modesty panel create a classic desk design but a contemporary White or Storm Gray finish fits the style needs of the modern office. Spread out on the 60 inch desk surface with your computer, notebook and more for a productive day, or add coordinating items from Studio C to create a larger configuration for all the multitasking space you need. This contemporary office furniture comes with a 10 Year Warranty and meets ANSI/BIFMA quality test standards. See the full collection for coordinating items available to make your office your own with Studio C. American made with U.S. and imported parts..Commercial quality backed a 10 year manufacturer's warranty.Combines with matching Studio C products to form a U Shaped configuration or desk and credenza set.Assembly Required.Assembled Dimensions: 59 4/9"W x 23 1/3"D x 29 5/6"H.60"W x 24"D surface offers space to spread out.American made with U.S. and imported parts.Available in contemporary White and Storm Gray finishes to fit any work environment.Thermally fused laminate over composite wood.Accepts Mobile File Cabinets, Pencil Drawer or Keyboard Tray (all sold separately) to complete your office.Meets ANSI/BIFMA standards for safety and performance.Choose the Bush Business Furniture Studio C Credenza Desk for a contemporary, commercial-grade design that fits in office spaces of all sizes.