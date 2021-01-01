Bush Business Furniture Studio C 71" Computer Bow Front Desk with Mobile File Cabinets, Harvest Cherry (STC012CSSU)

The Bush Business Furniture Studio C bow front desk with mobile file cabinets brings contemporary looks and complete functionality to the modern office. Give your office the workspace you need and the style you deserve. The extended bow front desk surface offers extra space to spread out with a computer and more while giving guests a rounded front to pull up a chair and collaborate. With a durable thermally fused laminate finish, this office furniture set stands up to years of everyday use. Keep pesky computer cords out of your way with the cable management system for an organized work surface while storing your paperwork in the lockable mobile file cabinets. Full-extension file drawers with smooth ball bearing slides accept letter-, legal-, and A4-size documents. This desk with storage set comes with a 10-year warranty and meets ANSI/BIFMA quality test standards for performance and safety. American-made with US and imported parts..Assembly required.Bow front desk surface offers extended space for guests to collaborate.Available in your choice of several contemporary and traditional finishes to fit any work environment.Thermally fused laminate finish fends off scratches and stains.Mobile file cabinets lock to secure your letter-, legal-, and A4-size paperwork with file drawers gliding on smooth full-extension ball bearing slides.Computer desk with mobile file cabinets bring contemporary looks and complete functionality to the modern office.Dimensions: 29.35"H x 71"W x 35.35"D.American-made with US and imported parts.Meets or exceeds ANSI/BIFMA standards.Bundle includes: 71"W bow front desk, two-drawer mobile file cabinet, and three-drawer mobile file cabinet.Three-drawer file cabinet includes two box drawers with one file drawer, and two-drawer mobile file cabinet contains two file drawers.10-year manufacturer limited warranty.Made of laminate over composite wood in a harvest cherry finish.Bow front desk and mobile file cabinets come in contemporary style.Integrated cable management conceals computer cords to keep your area clear