Bush Business Furniture Studio C 72W x 30D L Shaped Desk with Hutch, Mobile File Cabinet and 42W Return, Storm Gray (STC006SGSU)

Choose this Bush Business Furniture Studio C L Shaped Desk with Hutch for a comfortable design that works with you for years and a fresh finish that looks great anywhere. With a thick surface, an extended modesty panel and clean lines, the L Shaped Desk conveys a classic look but adds a contemporary White or Storm Gray finish to meet the style needs of the modern workspace. The thermally fused laminate finish, durable edge banding and sturdy end panels resist scratches, stains or dents while standing up to the rigors of a 40-plus hour work week. Keep pesky computer cords out of your way with the cable management system for an organized work surface. The 42W Return attaches to either side of the Desk to form a left or right handed L Shaped layout. With 4 doors featuring self-closing Euro-style hinges, the Hutch conveniently stores office supplies, books and more. The 3 Drawer Mobile File Cabinet rolls with you throughout your office or remains in place as needed on any surface. This contemporary office furniture comes with a 10 Year Warranty and meets ANSI/BIFMA quality test standards. American made with U.S. and imported parts..4 Hutch doors provide plenty of storage room and include self-closing Euro-style hinges.Return attaches to either side of Desk to form a left or right-handed L Shaped layout for your comfort.L Shaped Desk surface offers space to spread out and integrated cable management to conceal computer cords.Commercial quality backed by a 10 year warranty.Assembly Required.Assembled Dimensions: 71"W x 71"D x 65 6/7"H.American made with U.S. and imported parts.Thermally fused laminate over composite wood.Meets ANSI/BIFMA standards for safety and performance.Bundle includes: 72W x 30D Office Desk, 42W Desk Return, 72W Hutch, 3 Drawer Mobile File Cabinet.Create a spacious work area featuring contemporary looks with the Bush Business Furniture Studio C L Shaped Desk with Hutch and Mobile File Cabinet.