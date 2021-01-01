From american standard

Studio 60 Inch By 32 Inch Bathtub With Apron

$714.75
In stock
Description

For the modern minimalist, the alcove bathtub with an apron was designed with clean, sleek lines that work well in a variety of design styles. The large, deep bathing well and integral lumbar support provide extra comfort, in this bathtub. A textured floor helps to improve safety. Install one of our tub drains, or our luxurious deep soak drain to make a deeper bath possible. Coordinates perfectly with the rest of the Studio bathroom collection for a cohesive look. Color: Arctic White, Drain Location: Left

