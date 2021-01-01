From american standard
Studio 60 Inch By 32 Inch Bathtub With Apron
For the modern minimalist, the alcove bathtub with an apron was designed with clean, sleek lines that work well in a variety of design styles. The large, deep bathing well and integral lumbar support provide extra comfort, in this bathtub. A textured floor helps to improve safety. Install one of our tub drains, or our luxurious deep soak drain to make a deeper bath possible. Coordinates perfectly with the rest of the Studio bathroom collection for a cohesive look. Color: Arctic White, Drain Location: Left