Studio 5 Vanity Light by Minka-Lavery - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (3080-613)

The Studio 5 Vanity Light by Minka-Lavery brings a refined, upscale allure to your bathroom dÃ©cor. Classic cylindrical shades made of clear glass are open at the top and house bulb holders within. These geometrical structures are set on sleek metal balls that are arranged on top of the curved bar to infuse a contemporary vibe. Stepped circular backplate installs this fixture to the wall. It can include a removable interior opaque shade and accommodates a halogen or incandescent light source (sold separately). Minka Lavery, a brand of the Minka Group, was established in 1982 and produces decorative lighting from their base in Corona, California. Their lighting ranges from traditional to contemporary, taking past design styles and reintroducing them in new creations that blend form and function. From the elegant, minimalist High Rise LED 2922 Bath Light to the dazzling, versatile 2244 1 Light Mini Pendant Light, their luminaires are luxurious and use quality design, materials and craftsmanship. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel