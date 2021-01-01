Studio 5 Mini Pendant Light by Minka-Lavery - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (3070-613)

A Studio 5 Mini Pendant Light by Minka Lavery is an essential addition to a home interior. Its downward illumination is ideal for task-oriented spaces like a kitchen island, office and dining room table, but the pendant can also be paired with a dimmer to create various levels of brightness for areas in need of more versatile lighting, like reading nooks, dressing rooms and bedrooms. Crafted with a clear glass luminary surrounding the single included bulb, this mini pendant beautifies on a grand scale. Minka Lavery, a brand of the Minka Group, was established in 1982 and produces decorative lighting from their base in Corona, California. Their lighting ranges from traditional to contemporary, taking past design styles and reintroducing them in new creations that blend form and function. From the elegant, minimalist High Rise LED 2922 Bath Light to the dazzling, versatile 2244 1 Light Mini Pendant Light, their luminaires are luxurious and use quality design, materials and craftsmanship. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel