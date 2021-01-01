From minka lavery
Minka Lavery Studio 5 Collection 4-Light Polished Nickel Finish Pendant Light with Clear Glass Shade
Advertisement
The Studio 5 collection by Minka Lavery design takes a straight-forward approach to execute simplicity at its best consistent with urban trends. Minka Lavery creates timeless pieces that embody elegance and feature high-quality, durable construction meant to last an eternity. Polished Nickel finish and Clear glass shades set upon crystals deco orbs makes this collection a true design solution for living.