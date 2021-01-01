From hydro systems
Hydro Systems Studio 36-in W x 70-in L White Acrylic Rectangular Center Drain Freestanding Soaking Bathtub | SCHR7036ATO-WHI
Inspired by the Fleur-De-lis, the flared-out shape of the Charlize is a versatile transitional design that can fit any decor. Equipped with a built-in faucet deck, the Charlize's trumpeted, fountain-like form is perfectly scaled to provide optimal lumbar comfort at each end with just the right dose of indulgence. But don't forget the integral linear overflow making for a cleaner look and easier install.