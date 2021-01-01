Specifically made for an alcove installation with a three sided tile flange and skirt, the Regan is an established favorite. The tile flange helps prevent water from seeping behind the wall and simplifies the installation. It has a variety of sizes to suit many needs, making it flexible for different bathers. Simplicity makes this a tub with no fuss, guaranteed to be an affordable option. Meticulously handcrafted to provide the perfect bathing experience, this sophisticated model features a boldly elegant design while offering 21st century tub technology that only a luxury bathtub can afford. Hydro Systems uses only the highest quality, durable, easy to clean acrylic that will never fade, stain or lose its luster. The long lasting, high gloss finish requires a minimal amount of care while providing both sound and temperature insulation. Slip resistant bottoms ensure safety for every member of your family. This tub is covered by our 5-year warranty. Must order drain separately for this model. Hydro Systems Studio 36-in W x 60-in L White Acrylic Rectangular Left Drain Alcove Soaking Bathtub | REG6036ATO-WHI-LH