From hydro systems
Hydro Systems Studio 32-in W x 66-in L White Acrylic Rectangular Right Drain Alcove Soaking Bathtub | SHA6632ATO-WHI-RH
Advertisement
Featuring sharp, Zen lines and a seamless molded skirt, the Shannon is a tub that compliments a variety of modern designs. With standard molded tile flanges, it is as easy to install as it is to design around. Great design for remodeling or new construction. Hydro Systems Studio 32-in W x 66-in L White Acrylic Rectangular Right Drain Alcove Soaking Bathtub | SHA6632ATO-WHI-RH