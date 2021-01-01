From hydro systems

Hydro Systems Studio 30-in W x 60-in L White Acrylic Rectangular Left Drain Alcove Whirlpool Tub | SHA6030AWP-WHI-LH

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Featuring sharp, Zen lines and a seamless molded skirt, the Shannon is a tub that compliments a variety of modern designs. With standard molded tile flanges, it is as easy to install as it is to design around. Great design for remodeling or new construction. Hydro Systems Studio 30-in W x 60-in L White Acrylic Rectangular Left Drain Alcove Whirlpool Tub | SHA6030AWP-WHI-LH

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com