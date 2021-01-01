The studio collection by Hickory Hardware is one of its most popular and most versatile designs. Its versatility allows a wide variety of usages, from kitchen drawers to bathroom cabinets. The pulls popularity comes from its exceptional square design that brings style without taking away from the other elements in your home. Hickory Hardware Studio 13-in Center to Center Satin Nickel Rectangular Handle For Use on Appliances Drawer Pulls | P3016-SN