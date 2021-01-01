From tekton
TEKTON 16 mm Stubby Combination Wrench | 18072
Short length and a slim body make it easy to operate in areas with limited room Open end is angled 15 degrees so it can flip over and engage fasteners twice as often in tight spaces 12-point box end doubles the access angles of a 6-point and is offset 15 degrees to create clearance for fingers Box end opening is designed to grip flat sides of fastener head, not corners, to prevent round-off Made of premium chrome vanadium steel with a mirror chrome finish