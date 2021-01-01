Magyar Vizsla Gifts & Vizsla Accessories Stubborn Vizsla Tricks I Dog Lover I Funny MagyarVizsla Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Are you a dog lover? Do you love especially the Vizsla breed? If you love Vizslas then look no further than this Vizsla gear. For Vizsla owners, Vizsla lovers! Great Vizsla merch Look and feel great while wearing this stubborn Vizsla tricks dog lover apparel item. The perfect gift for Vizsla moms & dads for dog shows, birthdays & Christmas. Be the best dressed with this Vizsla dog apparel. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only