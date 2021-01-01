From kate and laurel
Kate and Laurel Stryker Windowpane Framed 8-Pane Wall Mirror, 17x42, Silver
Decorative framed windowpane mirror has 8 panes of beveled glass to bring modern style to you home D-ring hangers are already attached to the back for easy horizontal or vertical wall display Accent mirror is constructed of plastic for lighter weight for easy wall hanging Frame border is 1 inches wide by 1.125 inches deep; Each mirror is 7 inches by 9.5 inches Wall display dimensions are 17 inches by 42 inches by 1.125 inches deep