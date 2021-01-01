With subtly upturned spout and handles, the Stryke™ Bath Collection radiates confidence and composure with an assured stature and ascending contours. Designed to be integral to both your bathroom’s everyday use and personalized style, Stryke's robust design breathes intrigue into any space in your home. Make a statement in your bath with a floor mount tub filler - an elegant complement to any freestanding bathtub. The included hand shower makes this a versatile addition to your bath, perfect for rinsing off, washing loved ones and pets or keeping your tub clean. Delta® H2Okinetic® Hand Showers look different because they are different. Using advanced technology, H2Okinetic Hand Showers sculpt water into a unique wave pattern, giving you 3X the coverage of a standard shower head. The end result is a hand shower that provides more coverage, more warmth and more intensity for a truly drenching experience. Delta WaterSense labeled hand showers use at least 20% less water than the industry standard—saving you money without compromising performance. You can install with confidence, knowing that Delta faucets are backed by our Lifetime Limited Warranty. Delta Stryke Matte Black 2-Handle Residential Freestanding Bathtub Faucet with Hand Shower | T47776-BLFL