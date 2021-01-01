Strut Table by Blu Dot - Color: White - Finish: Glossy - (SR1-90TBPK-WH)

Structure and design are one with the Strut. The Strut Table by Blu Dot is a proud stance for any gathering, from dining with friends to collaborating with coworkers. Conferencing for ten, dining for eight, or a power desk for one. Featuring a powder-coated steel frame and a MDF top with a durable polyurethane finish, Strut is ideal for any environment. Choose from three different sizes in several bold or basic colors. Blu Dot is a creative and driven company founded by three friends in 1997 in Minneapolis. Right after college, the three friends, Maurice Blanks, John Christakos, and Charlie Lazor were looking to furnish their homes with modern furniture, however, everything they liked was out of their price range, and everything that did fit in their budget they didn't like. From this dilemma Blu Dot was born. With the simple goal of bringing good design to as many people as possible, Blu Dot creates original and beautiful designs that are useful, affordable, and desirable. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: Glossy polyurethane