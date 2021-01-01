Modern open leg design matches any decor in executive suites, open offices and home offices alike. Reversible- The low credenza and full pedestal can be installed on either side of the desk or in any order. Desktops mount to offsets built into the legs to give the whole desk a modern in. floating in. look. Full Pedestal and Low Credenza Storage- All drawers lock and file drawers accept both letter and legal filing and the adjustable shelf adjusts in 1-inch increments. Mahogany laminate desktop is scratch, stain and scald resistant and wipes clean easily. Regency Structure 75-in Brown Modern/Contemporary L-shaped Desk | STLDLLCFP6630MHBK