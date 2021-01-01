Modern open leg design matches any decor in executive suites, open offices and home offices alike. Reversible- Both the return and the full pedestals can be installed on either side of the desk. Desktops mount to offsets built into the legs to give the whole desk a modern in. floating in. look. Locking file drawers accept both letter and legal filing while locking box drawers keep supplies or other personal items handy. Mahogany laminate desktop is scratch, stain and scald resistant and wipes clean easily. Regency Structure 72-in Brown Modern/Contemporary L-shaped Desk | STDLPL663042MHBK