Strong Magnetic Silicone Twist Ties Multi Color 10 Pack for Men Women Unique Gadgets for Cable Management and Organization Hanging Holding Stuff.

IS SOON TO BE YOUR FAVORITE ACCESSORY - MUST HAVE FOR TRAVEL. Magnet your earphone wire to your gym shirt. Stop losing your keys and stick them to the fridge! Clip your chip and cereal bags closed. Bundle unsightly computer cables on and under your desktop. Magnetically tie back or hold your curtain or drapes closed. Make great sunglasses or glasses shirt clips. Perfect wraps for corded bathroom items - manage your hair dryer, electric razor, curling iron, and straightener cables. MUSICIANS: AWESOME FOR GUITAR CORDS! Organize your music gear rig cables, chargers and cell phone accessories for compact storage. Mount readers on the fridge to easily read labels. Magnet your kids artwork, notes and honey do lists on your refrigerator. Strategically magnet pacifiers around the house! Hang your key chain in plain sight. Make great magnetic snap bookmarks and are wonderful for creating cute decorations in school lockers. Magnetically hold photos, notes, and p