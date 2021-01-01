Strong Easy to Carry USB Charging Fan USB Fan, Fan, Outdoor Office for Home

Mini and compact, portable and easy to carry, supports USB charging, this USB fan is suitable for home, outdoor, office, travel, etc. Multifunctional use adapts to environment, non-slip handle, high-quality material, not easy to damage, durable and long service life. Charge / storage dual mode, standard USB charging port, computer, mobile power supply can support power supply, 1500mAh high-capacity battery, switch between two modes. Detachable base, comfortable grip, can be hand-held or placed on the desktop, the base can also be used as a mobile phone stand. Mobile phone stand fan, strong wind, three levels of winds can be adjusted to meet your different needs, suitable for summer use.