From simpson strong-tie
Simpson Strong-Tie Strong-Drive SDWS Framing # #8 | SDWS16300QR150
Advertisement
The SDWS Framing screw is designed and load-rated for replacing 16d, 10d and 8d nails in framing applications. The SDWS Framing screw is 0.160-in in diameter and superior to nails in holding power and pull-out resistance. It is code listed under IAPMO UES ER-192 and meets 2015 and 2018 IRC and IBC code requirements for several common wood framing applications. Simpson Strong-Tie Strong-Drive SDWS Framing # #8 | SDWS16300QR150