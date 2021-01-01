From simpson strong-tie
Simpson Strong-Tie Strong-Bolt 2 5/8-in x 5-in Head Silver Wedge Anchors (10) | STB2-62500C10
Code listed for cracked and uncracked concrete, and masonry applications, the Simpson Strong-Tie Strong-Bolt 2 wedge-type expansion anchor is an optimal choice for high-performance even in seismic and high-wind conditions. Dual undercutting embossments on each clip segment enable secondary expansion should a crack form and intersect the anchor location; this feature significantly increases the ability of Strong-Bolt 2 to carry load if the hole expands. The Strong-Bolt 2 is available in carbon steel, Type 304 and Type 316 stainless steel.